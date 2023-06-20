Taste of Little Italy

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 & Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Our favorite culinary event of the season, Taste of Little Italy will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Join us both nights, and make your way through 48-square-blocks sampling some of the best bites and sips our beautiful neighborhood has to offer. Each evening will showcase different restaurants, each just as delicious as the last.

Upon arrival, attendees will check-in at the Piazza della Famiglia and receive a Taste Passport. Guests will then make their way to each restaurant stop, taking away their “tastes” to enjoy at their leisure. If you would prefer to sit and enjoy your treats, seating will be available at the Piazza della Famiglia as well as live music at Piazza della Famiglia and Piazza Basilone.

Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy Taste of Little Italy! Sign up for email updates at info@littleitalyevents.com.